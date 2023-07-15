Armed forces deplore TTP havens across western border

• Raise serious concerns over ‘liberty of action’ available to militants in Afghanistan

• Army chief visits Quetta garrison, pays tribute to martyrs of Zhob, Sui attacks

• Taliban say they’re committed to not allowing use of Afghan soil against any other country

ISLAMABAD / QUETTA: The military has deplored the convenience and freedom with which militants have been launching attacks in Pakistan from Afghanistan and said it expected Afghan rulers to take action. It has also highlighted the involvement of Afghan nationals in “acts of terrorism” in Pakistan.

“Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP [Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan] in Afghan­istan,” the military’s media wing ISPR said in a statement on Friday, two days after 12 soldiers lost their lives in militant attacks in Zhob and Sui districts of Balochistan.

“It is expected that interim Afghan government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement,” it said, referring to the US-Taliban deal signed in the Qatari capital in 2020 to bring an end to the 2001-2021 war in Afghanistan.

The peace agreement ultimately led to the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in August 2021.

The ISPR’s statement came after Chief of the Army Staff Gen Asim Munir on Friday visited Quetta Garrison, where he was briefed on the attack on a military installation in Zhob cantonment.

Nine soldiers were martyred on Wednesday at the base which the militants stormed into armed with guns, hand grenades and rockets. The army said all five militants who stormed the base in the early hours were killed in retaliatory fire.

On the same day, militants also attacked security forces in Sui. Three soldiers were martyred in the exchange of fire, whereas two militants were killed.

The combined deaths of 12 soldiers from attacks is the military’s highest single-day death toll from militant attacks reported this year.

The army chief also visited the soldiers injured in the attack at the Combined Military Hospital and appreciated their services and resolve. He also paid tribute to the martyrs, the military said.

Pakistan has repeatedly raised concerns over the use of Afghan soil by militants for cross-border terrorism. The ISPR also pointed to the involvement of Afghan nationals in such incidents.

“The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit an effective response from the security forces of Pakistan,” it said.

“Operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the armed forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country,” it said.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of all the fallen soldiers were offered in their native towns on Friday with full military honours, the ISPR said.

The burials were attended by serving and retired officers, soldiers, relatives and several people from different segments of society.

Rise in militant attacks

Pakistan has seen an uptick in terror activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the outlawed TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

According to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), the number of militant attacks surged 80 per cent to 271 in the first half of this year, resulting in the loss of 389 lives and injuring 656 individuals.

KP took the brunt with 174 attacks, which claimed 266 lives and injured 463. Balochistan reported 75 terrorism incidents, resulting in 100 deaths and 163 injuries.

Sindh reported 13 attacks with 19 deaths and 19 injuries. Punjab reported eight attacks, resulting in six deaths and 10 injuries.

According to a report on the National Counter Terrorism Authority’s (Nacta) website, several forces were supporting terrorism in Balochistan, exploiting factors like lack of education, poor infrastructure, low business activity and a sense of political deprivation, especially in the youth.

Sophisticated weapons

A security official told Dawn on condition of anonymity that Balochistan had always remained subject to security challenges due to different geography and improper infrastructure development.

However, the official said the inability of the interim Afghan government to restrain the TTP was the main reason for the latest wave of unrest in Balochistan and KP.

He said the TTP continued to enjoy havens in Afghanistan and had managed to get sophisticated weapons and was operating freely in Afghanistan.

The official pointed out that the militants who claimed the recent attacks in Balochistan were carrying M16 rifles, used by the US military.

The militants were also wearing the US army’s uniforms, he said, adding that they got hold of the arms and ammunition left by the US forces during their 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Moreover, Indian interference could not be ruled out either, the official said.

To prevent such incidents in future, he said, the army would increase counterterrorism operations in certain areas and would hunt down the terrorists and restrict their entry to Pakistan.

According to him, the Pakistani government would be asked to take up this issue with the interim government of Afghanistan. The Iranian authorities would also be contacted to rein in the terrorist groups.

Afghan Taliban reaction

When asked to comment on the military’s statement, Taliban spokesperson in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, told Dawn that Kabul was committed not to allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against any other country.

“We have made it clear time and again that we are committed not to allow anyone to use the soil of Afghanistan against any other country because stability in the region and in Afghanistan is essential as we are intending to make Afghanistan hub of regional trade and prosperity. It is only possible when the region enjoy peace and stability,” he said.

Tahir Khan also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2023