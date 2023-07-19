DAWN.COM Logo

Nawaz was disqualified to pave way for Imran, claims Aleem Khan

Adil Shahzeb Published July 19, 2023 Updated July 19, 2023 03:08pm
Istehkaam-i-Pakistan President Aleem Khan speaking in Dawn News show “Live with Adil Shahzeb”.
Istehkam-i-Pakistan Party (IPP) president Abdul Aleem Khan has claimed that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified to pave the way for PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

He made the remarks on Dawn News show ‘Live with Adil Shahzeb’ on Tuesday night. When asked by the host whether Nawaz was disqualified to bring Imran, Aleem said: “Yes, absolutely.”

When pressed whether the “then-establishment” had brought it about, Aleem stated: Several other people were involved in it but the establishment played its part too.

“We know that Jehangir Khan Tareen was disqualified so that Nawaz gets disqualified,” he said, adding that Jehangir Tareen was also disqualified as a result of those manoeuvres.

Aleem Khan was appointed the president of the IPP — a splinter faction of PTI loyalists who coalesced around Jahangir Tareen in the wake of the May 9 violence.

Since falling out with Imran Khan’s PTI, Aleem’s criticism of his former boss has intensified and he has since then made a number of claims against the latter.

During the interview, the former PTI financier said he was privy to what was happening as he was a part of the party. He added that Sibtain Khan and himself were arrested just so the PTI leadership could say so in talk shows.

“They used to say, ‘We are not being vindictive, Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan are also arrested’. So why were Aleem Khan and Sibtain Khan arrested? So they can say this in talk shows,” he added.

Gifts

While answering a question regarding the numerous gifts which were allegedly received by Imran, Aleem claimed that it was then-DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed who helped a property tycoon gain increased access to Imran.

“His access to Imran became much easier through these gifts. The tycoon used to give the gifts and General Faiz used to get his work done,” Aleem said.

He added that General Faiz — for his services — wanted to be appointed as the army chief after General Bajwa had retired.

