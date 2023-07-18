DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 18, 2023

Another rain spell likely to start from today

Aamir Yasin Published July 18, 2023 Updated July 18, 2023 06:23am

RAWALPINDI: Another spell of rain is likely to start from Tuesday night in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other parts of the country. The spell will continue till July 23 (Sunday) with intervals, Met Office said on Monday.

It also warned the provincial departments of urban flooding.

The Met Office said the monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were likely to enter upper and central parts of the country from July 18 (night) and might intensify on July 19.

Under the influence of these weather systems, the rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from July 18 (night) to July 23 with gaps.

From July 19 to July 21, chances of rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad.

It warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from July 18 (night) to July 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Office advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. For tourists and travelers, it was advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Rains again
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Rains again

The rains are aggravating the already tough conditions faced by communities affected by the 2022 floods.
Pakistan-Iran security
Updated 18 Jul, 2023

Pakistan-Iran security

Through increased trade and people-to-people contacts, Pakistan-Iran relations can be deepened.
Shrinking spaces
18 Jul, 2023

Shrinking spaces

OF late, an uptick in incidents tied to religious intolerance has reignited concerns regarding the state of...
Power price hike
Updated 17 Jul, 2023

Power price hike

Despite several power tariff hikes over the past few years, circular debt continues to grow unabated.
Rampant abuse
17 Jul, 2023

Rampant abuse

A REPORT compiled by the Punjab home department — details of which were recently published in this paper — takes...
Hockey hopes
17 Jul, 2023

Hockey hopes

A HOME boost could well prove the tonic Pakistan need to make it back to the Olympics hockey tournament. Having...