Another rain spell likely to start from today

RAWALPINDI: Another spell of rain is likely to start from Tuesday night in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and other parts of the country. The spell will continue till July 23 (Sunday) with intervals, Met Office said on Monday.

It also warned the provincial departments of urban flooding.

The Met Office said the monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were likely to enter upper and central parts of the country from July 18 (night) and might intensify on July 19.

Under the influence of these weather systems, the rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D.I. Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from July 18 (night) to July 23 with gaps.

From July 19 to July 21, chances of rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, D.G. Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad.

It warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore from July 18 (night) to July 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Office advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. For tourists and travelers, it was advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2023