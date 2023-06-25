Sherry calls for precautions as pre-monsoon rains expected in Pakistan

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Sunday urged authorities and citizens to be cautious as she warned of possible flooding and landslides due to forecasted pre-monsoon rains across the country from today till June 30.

The warning comes as pre-monsoon rains are expected to begin across the country today, according to an advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department on June 22.

In a tweet, citing the said advisory, Rehman said: “Pre-monsoon rains are forecast across the country from today to June 30, due to which the current heatwave is likely to subside.

“Between June 25-30, strong winds, thunder and heavy rain are expected in various cities of Punjab — including Islamabad and Rawalpindi — Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” she said.

The minister went on to add, “Under the influence of this system, windstorms, thunder and heavy rain are likely to occur in various cities of Balochistan, south Punjab and Sindh between June 26-29.”

Rehman warned the public that in the case of heavy rains, “there is a fear of urban flooding in urban areas” while floods and landslides can occur in mountainous areas.

She asserted that all institutions concerned have been instructed to be alert while tourists have also been directed to be cautious.

“Citizens are requested to stay away from vulnerable infrastructure, electricity poles, streams and nullahs during strong winds and rains to avoid any untoward incident,” the minister said.

Light rain predicted in Karachi

Meanwhile, the PMD, in its divisional weather forecast issued today, said, “Hot/very hot weather is likely to prevail in districts of central and upper Sindh.”

It added that an “isolated dust-storm/light rain” was expected in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot and Jacobabad districts in the evening and that a “few falls of light rain/drizzle” may also occur in the Tharparker district, Karachi and along the coast during the night/early morning.

Detailing its three-day weather forecast for Karachi, the PMD predicted “partly cloudy/hot and humid” weather with “chances of drizzle/light rain during night/early morning” from June 25-27.

The maximum temperatures are expected to reach between 34-37 degrees Celsius during the same period while the minimum temperatures are expected to remain between 29-31 degrees Celsius.

As per the prior PMD advisory, the areas forecast to receive rain with occasional breaks include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

“Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Ziarat, Musakhel, Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Waziristan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, Pakpattan and Okara from June 26-29,” the PMD had said.

It had forecast the same in Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana on June 27-28.

“Heavy rainfall may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore on June 26-27, and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” the PMD warned.

“Heavy rain may cause flash flooding in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of north-east Balochistan on June 27,” it said.

The Met Department also advised farmers to “manage their agricultural activities keeping view the weather forecast”.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority had also shared precautions to be taken by citizens keeping in view the risk of a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in mountainous regions due to the melting of glaciers because of the ongoing heatwave.

The warning had directed the areas concerned to remain alert and advised tourists to not travel to or stay in areas where a GLOF was possible.

Monsoon hits Delhi, Mumbai same day after over 60 years

Meanwhile, monsoon rains hit India, which recently faced the brunt of Cyclone Biparjoy earlier this month, overnight in a schedule rarely seen.

“Heavy rain lashed Delhi and Mumbai overnight as the monsoon reached both cities together in a rare event,” NDTV reported.

Citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD), it added that while the monsoon hit Delhi “two days earlier than schedule, its entry into Mumbai is two weeks late”.

The “last time when monsoon covered both Mumbai and Delhi around the same time was on June 21, 1961”, NDTV stated.

It quoted the IMD as saying that “Mumbai and its suburbs received heavy rain in the last 24 hours, resulting in waterlogging and traffic snarls at various places”. The city is expected to receive more showers during the day, the IMD added.

The weather office has issued an “orange alert” for Raigad and Ratnagiri as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Maharashtra while it has issued a “yellow alert” for Palghar, Mumbai, Thane, and Sindhudurg, NDTV said.