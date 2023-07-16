DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 16, 2023

China calls on India to meet ‘halfway’ on border issue

AFP Published July 16, 2023 Updated July 16, 2023 09:53am
China’s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi (R) attends a meeting on July 12 and India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) delivers a speech on July 13 in Jakarta, Indonesia. — Reuters
China’s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission Wang Yi (R) attends a meeting on July 12 and India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L) delivers a speech on July 13 in Jakarta, Indonesia. — Reuters

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat urged India to focus on “common interests” and meet China “halfway” to defuse border tensions between Asia’s most populous neighbours, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Saturday.

Relations between India and China have deteriorated in recent months over their contested Himalayan border, and a visa spat in which the two sides have expelled nearly all of each other’s journalists.

“China and India’s common interests clearly outweigh their differences,” Wang Yi told Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, when the two met on Friday on the sidelines of Southeast Asian talks in Jakarta, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The two sides should support each other, rather than… suspect each other,” Mr Wang added.

Commander-level talks on the issue expected ‘as soon as possible’

India and its northern neighbour are locked in a military standoff along their mostly undemarcated border in the Ladakh region.

Beijing also claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of Tibet, and it considers Kashmir a disputed territory. “It is hoped that the Indian side will meet China halfway and find a solution to the border issue that is acceptable to both sides,” Mr Wang said.

The two countries have agreed to hold the next round of military commander-level talks on the border issue “as soon as possible”, the ministry statement said.

Despite frosty relations, China is India’s second-largest trade partner.

In 2020, India sought to limit investments from China as political tensions heightened between them, with their soldiers clashing in the disputed Himalayan region.

“China is highly concerned about India’s recent restrictive measures against Chinese companies,” Mr Wang added, while urging New Delhi to provide a “fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment”.

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Pakistan’s web of cyber scammers

Contrary to what one might assume, the gambit used for these scams is pretty simple — exploit the vulnerabilities of the poor, naïve, uneducated and the fearful.

Opinion

Editorial

Out of patience
Updated 16 Jul, 2023

Out of patience

The doctrine of ‘strategic depth’ appears to have unravelled comprehensively.
Battle for Punjab
16 Jul, 2023

Battle for Punjab

WITH the PML-N ruling out any major seat adjustments in the upcoming polls, the battle for Punjab is very much on. ...
Threat from AI?
16 Jul, 2023

Threat from AI?

IT has been just months since generative artificial intelligence exploded in the public imagination with the arrival...
An opportunity?
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

An opportunity?

The nation waits with bated breath to know who will be ruling while the political parties campaign, and for how long.
SME growth hurdles
15 Jul, 2023

SME growth hurdles

A NEW study by the Competition Commission of Pakistan has once again highlighted the “lack of access” to private...
Killer loan sharks
Updated 15 Jul, 2023

Killer loan sharks

App stores, SECP and FIA all have a role in ensuring that digital lenders are registered, comply with national laws.