Will hand over govt to caretaker set-up in August: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in an address to the nation on Thursday, said the incumbent government would hand over the reins to the caretaker set-up in August.

The premier’s address comes a day after Pakistan reached a $3 billion Standby Agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The cash-starved nation received the first tranche of $1.2bn earlier today.

PM Shehbaz had made a similar announcement yesterday as well, in which declared that the term of his government would end next month.

He, however, did not clear the confusion about whether the coalition partners would go for the normal dissolution of the National Assembly on completion of its term on August 12, or he would advise the president for an early dissolution.

At the outset of an address — broadcast on television — today, the prime minister recalled that he was given the “sacred responsibility” of running the country and working for its welfare in April last year.

“We will hand over this responsibility to the caretaker set-up in August 2023.”

He recalled that the incumbent government, in just 15 months, cleaned the “rubble of destruction” caused by the PTI in the last four years.

“We cleaned the landmines spread in the way of Pakistan’s interests” and “doused the fire” that erupted because of mismanagement, inefficiency and conspiracy in running the affairs of the country, including the economy and foreign affairs, the PM said.

“This brief 1.5-year period was a journey from the darkness of hopelessness to the light of hope … it was the beginning of gaining something after losing everything … it was a journey of returning towards development from anarchy and chaos.”

The journey of the government, he continued, was that of returning to economic development and providing relief to the nation that was stricken by inflation, floods and unemployment.

“This was the journey of restoring human dignity, chastity, national self-sufficiency, media and freedom of speech.”

The premier stated that the coalition government was “one of its kind” in Pakistan’s democratic history, which was formed for the briefest of periods but faced the “toughest challenges and difficulties”.

“This government has actually set a standard and direction that despite lack of time and never-ending difficulties, the country can be steered out of crises,” he said, adding that this could only be achieved through hard work and honesty.

PM Shehbaz recalled that during the past few months, the government “sacrificed politics to protect the state”. “We did not worry about our vote bank but worried about the consistent increase in the State Bank of Pakistan.”

Talking about the IMF programme, he said the previous government had signed the deal but then violated it and pushed the country to the brink of default.

“While we were trying to restore the programme, former rulers were busy hatching anti-state conspiracies day and night.” However, PM Shehbaz asserted, despite all the roadblocks, his government did not lose hope and successfully reached an arrangement with the IMF.

“Today, the danger of Pakistan’s default and their impure wishes have been buried.”

During his address, the PM also took the opportunity to thank Pakistan’s brotherly countries such as China, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates for playing a “praise-worthy role” in bringing the country out of economic crises.

Furthermore, he appreciated the efforts of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Army Chief Gen Asim Munir.

The premier stated that Pakistan had become habitual in taking loans, which according to him had damaged the country’s reputation and honour. “It is now time to stand on our own feet and gain our lost position.”

For this purpose, he said a comprehensive national plan had been prepared that aimed at economic restoration.

“The Special Investment Facilitation Council has started functioning and under it, paths for investment from Gulf countries in agriculture, industry, mineral, energy, IT and defence production are being paved,” the premier elaborated, adding that the federal and provincial government along with the military institutions would make these efforts successful through collective wisdom.

Referring to the restoration of investor confidence, the surge in the Pakistani rupee and the stock market, and the Fitch rating, PM Shehbaz said these were all “glimpses of a journey towards economic growth”.

He reiterated that the nation had just one path in front of it and that was to “break the begging bowl” and “stand on your own feet”.

“These shackles can only be broken off if we believe in hard work, fulfil our promises, and serve the country with sincerity.

“Let’s eradicate hate and spread love. Let’s become one nation,” he added.