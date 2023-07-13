DAWN.COM Logo

Fatal shooting claims two lives, including woman, within Lahore court premises

Wasim Riaz | Rana Bilal Published July 13, 2023

Two people, including a woman, were allegedly fatally shot by armed men within the premises of a local court in Lahore on Thursday, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Police, the victims were present at the court for a case hearing when they were attacked by armed assailants, resulting in their immediate death.

The victims were identified as Sughra Bibi and Muhammad Amin. The motive of the killing is yet to be determined.

The police statement revealed that the alleged perpetrators surrendered themselves to law enforcement following the crime. Furthermore, the statement noted that the weapons used in the act were recovered.

The arrested culprits have been transferred to the SP City Office for further interrogation.

Police are currently questioning the assailants to determine any possible connections or accomplices involved in the incident, the statement added.

Earlier, Punjab Inspector General of Police, Dr Usman Anwar, directed the police force to apprehend the culprits without delay.

The police statement quoted the IG as emphasising the utilisation of all available resources to apprehend attackers and determine the motive behind the killing.

The incident of a killing within a court premises is not an isolated occurrence. Earlier this year, in January, an incident took place at the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bar room, where former Supreme Court Bar Association president and senior lawyer Latif Afridi was sprayed with bullets, resulting in his death. The attacker was apprehended shortly after the firing.

Similarly, during the same month, another incident unfolded at the gates of the Karachi City Court. A 19-year-old girl was fatally shot by her father for marrying of her own free will.

