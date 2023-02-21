Three injured in firing at Quetta’s sessions court

QUETTA: Three persons, including a policeman, were injured in an exchange of fire inside the sessions court on Monday, according to police.

A man identified as Aurangzeb was exiting the court after appearing before a judge when his brother-in-law Jumma Din fired at him, according to police.

As a result, Aurangzeb was injured along with a police head constable, Zahoor Ahmed.

In retaliation, injured Aurangzeb also fired upon the attacker.

The policemen present inside the court neutralised the attackers and moved the injured to the Civil Hospital.

According to police, the shooting was an act of revenge as Aurangzeb was accused of killing his wife — Mr Din’s sister — in the Nawan Killi area eight months ago.

The two men have been arrested and booked in a case while further investigation is underway, police said.

