As death toll rises to 13, officials look to jirga elders to agree upon ceasefire in Kurram

As clashes between tribes over a piece of land in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram tribal district continued for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday — killing two more people and injuring five — tribal elders in some areas agreed on a ceasefire.

The clashes started last week in the Boshehra Dandar area of the district and spread to other areas including Khar Kallay, Baleshkhel, Pewar, Gidu, Teri Mengal, Karman Para Chamkani, Maqbal and Kunj Alizai.

According to local officials, the death toll — as of today — had risen to 13, while the number of injured people rose to 74. The numbers were provided to Dawn.com by Dr Qaiser Abbas Bangash of the Parachinar District Headquarters Hospital.

The bloodshed led the caretaker government to call for military intervention to end the violence.

Today, Kurram Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam Shah told Dawn.com that negotiations were successful and he was hopeful that a “complete ceasefire” would be achieved by evening.

“We are hoping that a complete ceasefire will be reached by this evening,” he added.

Internet services have also been suspended as the tribal elders try to restore peace, DC Shah stated.

After conducting successful negotiations with the Sunni elders in Sadda yesterday, Azmatullah and the peace jirga today held successful talks with the Shia elders in Parachinar, calling for a ceasefire, jirga representative Seth Gohar Bangash said while speaking to Dawn.com.

“I have come with a message of peace and, God willing, we will establish peace,” he said.

He condemned the loss of precious lives in the battle, stating that the loss of life is regrettable and that the people of the region are living under severe hardships.

“We are all Pashtun, and we expect our Pashtun brothers to hold up Pashtun traditions,” he added.

After the ceasefire conversation was successful, tribal leader Haji Jameel Hussain told Dawn.com that two out of the five warzones were successful in establishing a ceasefire and military forces were being deployed simultaneously.

“The remaining three warzones were being visited by the elders and ceasefire will be established there soon,” he added.

Separately, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Turi told Dawn.com the general officer commanding of 9 Division, Kohat deputy inspector general and Kohat commissioner were also present in Parachinar, saying, “God willing, peace will be restored soon.”

All tribes in the Kurranm district wanted peace, he said.

The minister further stated that action would be taken against elements involved in destroying peace in the area and that peace was important for the region’s better future.