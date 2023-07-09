Govt urges caution as heavy rains expected across Pakistan over next 24-48 hours

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Sunday urged all public and non-government organisations to remain “vigilant and ready” as heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected across the country over the next 24 to 48 hours.

The estimated number of people that may be impacted by rains, she said, was 0.9 million.

“The highest amount of rainfall will be in Punjab’s cities like Lahore, Narowal, and Sialkot. Other provinces have been alerted too for heavy to moderate rain,” Rehman warned, adding that urban flooding alerts had been issued for cities and municipal areas with risks of landslides.

The minister also stressed that “coordinated preparedness and proactive responses” saved lives and urged all the response teams to stay vigilant.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had earlier cautioned that there was a possibility of “severe thunderstorms” and “heavy rainfall” in North/Northeastern Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal over the next 48 hours.

It said there was a potential for thunderstorms and heavy rainfalls in Sindh’s Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

In Northeastern Balochistan, thunderstorms were predicted in Sibbi, Zhob, Khlu, Killa Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti, and Lasbela.

Similarly, rainfall was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Malam Jabba, and Balakot over the next two days.

The NDMA also warned of urban flooding in municipal areas and landsliding in hilly regions.

In its guidelines issued along with the forecast, the authority directed city and district administrations to ensure contingency traffic plans for areas vulnerable to flooding in cities, especially Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad.

“All district administrations should ensure completion of stock-taking and reconnaissance and public awareness/information in vulnerable areas, especially Marala Headworks on River Chenab and Jassar on River Ravi with respect to chances of flood flows until July 20,” it said.

The NDMA further directed all the stakeholders to maintain “proactive coordination” to ensure prompt response at the grassroots level.

According to the authority, 68 people have been killed across the country in monsoon rains since June 26 while over 120 were left wounded.

In the past week, Lahore received record-breaking rain which claimed dozens of lives and submerged roads in several localities. Meanwhile, eight children were buried alive in KP after a landslide hit the Shangla district.

India releases water into Ravi

Separately, the NDMA has issued an advisory to the local administration and people living along River Ravi after India released around 185,000 cusecs of water from Ujh Barrage.

It recalled that the neighbouring country had last year also released 173,000 cusecs of water leading to low-level floods at Jassar.

“Therefore as per PCIW (Permanent Commission on Indus Water), considering the previous record, approximately 65,000 cusecs of water is expected to reach within the next 20-24 hours,” the authority said, adding that low-level floods were expected in plain areas near Jassar.

It added that the local administration was monitoring the situation till July 20 as per NDMA’s guidelines while people were advised to stay informed during this period.