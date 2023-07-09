DAWN.COM Logo

Nine injured as more rain lashes Lahore

Dawn Report Published July 9, 2023 Updated July 9, 2023 09:31am
KASUR: Rescue 1122 personnel pull a boat carrying local students through an inundated street after a seven-hour spell of rain paralysed life in the city, on Saturday.—Dawn
LAHORE / KASUR: As a rain spell continued to batter Lahore and its surroundings on Saturday, at least 11 people — including two in Kasur — were injured after their houses caved in due to the downpour which turned streets into rivers.

In a related incident, a man died in a village in Okara after the roof of his collapsed. In Lahore, nine people, including three kids, were injured in separate incidents, APP reported.

In Nishtar Town, three girls were buried after the roof collapsed. They were shifted to the General Hospital by the rescue officials. In another incident, six people were injured: four were given first aid on the spot while two were moved to Mayo Hospital.

One death reported in Okara

The significant monsoon rains have caused major disruptions in cities like Lahore, resulting in urban flooding, extensive traffic congestion, and frequent power outages.

In Lahore, heavy downpours submerged roads and streets in several localities. The Wasa officials were struggling to clear these areas even hours after the rain had stopped.

Consequently, several roads and streets in the city resemble lakes and ponds, leading to massive traffic jams and slippery conditions.

In Lahore, 94mm of rain was reported in Nishtar Town, 90mm in Johar Town, 55mm in Lakshami Chowk, 50mm in Gulshan-i-Ravi, 41mm in Iqbal Town, 29 mm in the airport area, 27 mm in Tajpura and Qurtaba Chowk, 24mm in Jail Road, 23mm in Samanabad, and less than 20mm in other areas.

Two injured in Kasur

In Kasur, two women were seriously injured after the roof of the room they were sitting in collapsed in the limits of Raja Jang police station. According to Rescue 1122, rain lashed Kasur for up to seven hours which inundated the streets and roads.

The roads and low-lying areas were flooded, forcing Rescue 1122 to use boats to evacuate the people stuck in rainwater. The rescuers also transported about 200 girl students from the Baldia Chowk to the Government College for Women.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department predicted additional monsoon rainfall of different intensities in various parts of the province, including the provincial capital, in the coming days.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2023

