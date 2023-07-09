IPP manifesto to be released next week, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: In the first official press confere­nce of the Istekam-i-Pakis­tan Party (IPP), information secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan announced on Saturday that the party’s registration was in its final stages, and its manifesto would be formally released next week.

She said citizens were desperate due to economic hardships and only IPP has solutions to these issues.

Simultaneously, she clai­med that PTI leader Imran Khan has put himself in the shoes of Altaf Hussain, the founder of MQM, solely because he followed the advice of opportunists who had surrounded him.

“There are dark clouds of despair and economic misery looming over the country, and the IPP has emerged as a ray of hope for the citizens,” Ms Awan said.

She highlighted that the IPP would chart a roadmap for youth development to ensure a bright future and steer the country out of economic crises.

She emphasised the urgent need for multiple reforms in the country, stating that economic, legal and electoral reforms are essential for any country’s development.

She stressed that the concept of Digital Pakistan would play a crucial role in implementing the reform agenda.

Dr Awan said that the economic condition of the country posed a significant security threat, and women empowerment is crucial for successfully overcoming this challenge. “How can a nation win a war without half of its army?” she asked.

Published in Dawn, July 9th, 2023