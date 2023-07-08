Lightning kills three as downpour batters many districts in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Many districts of Sindh received long spells of heavy rainfall followed by more intermittent spells on Friday evening badly affecting civic infrastructure and power supply network, besides causing flooding in urban areas.

Lightning killed at least three persons and injured two others in three different incidents in Jamshoro and Badin districts.

The districts that received widespread downpour included Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Badin and Matiari. Parts of Karachi and Mirpurkhas divisions received a few short spells of light rain till late in the evening but downpour was expected as sky remained overcast on Thursday and Friday amid suffocating hot weather conditions. Most areas in Karachi received only traces, according to the Met office.

Heavy rainfall -- first of this year’s monsoon – accompanied by thunder and lightning battered Hyderabad for over two hours crippling the routine life and causing partial collapse of the city’s electric supply system.

The sky remained heavily overcast throughout the day in the city until it started raining at about 4:30pm for about two hours with a few minutes’ interval. The downpour brought a pleasant change in the otherwise oppressive hot conditions prevailing across Sindh for weeks together.

All roads and streets were inundated and the sanitation workers were busy draining rainwater till late in the evening.

According to a spokesman for the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco), 195 of its region’s total 583 feeders were affected by the rainfall. Out of the 195 affected feeders, 56 are meant for Hyderabad city.

Power supply had gone off in many areas soon after it started raining and could not be restored till late in the evening.

After sunset, the entire city plunged into darkness.

The Met office at airport recorded 21mm of rainfall.

The rain gauges installed at taluka level offices of the administration recorded 33mm rainfall in the City taluka.

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, who also holds the charge of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) director general, visited various areas to inspect flooding situation and performance of sanitation workers. He also visited disposal stations.

Mr Soomro observed that the power breakdown was hampering disposal of rainwater. In some areas, he said, power supply was restored only at 8pm.

Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro, along with DC Soomro, also visited rain-hit areas of Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad and inspected draining of rainwater.

Low-lying areas like Liaquat Colony, Hali Road, Hyder Chowk, Qazi Qayyum road, Gulistan-i-Sajjad, Latifabad Unit Nos. 2, 8, 9, 11 and 12 remained badly affected. No loss of life in any rain-related incident was reported from any part of the city.

Lightning claims three lives

Lightning struck Manthar Dal village of Badin district killing a man, Abdul Jabbar Dal, and injuring his father, Mohammad Dal.

It also struck the adjacent village of Gul Mohammad Loond killing one man, Mushtaq Loond, and injuring another man, Ishaq Loond.

The injured victims were taken to the rural health centre of the area for treatment.

In Jamshoro district, lightning struck a house along the Hyderabad-Jamshoro road killing a 30-year-old man, Ramesh Bagri, and injuring his brother, Yousuf Bagri.

Drizzles in Karachi

Parts of Karachi received drizzles in the evening, according to the Met office, which said that only traces were recorded in most areas of the metropolis.

Only the observatory located near the old airport recorded 1mm rain in the adjoining areas.

Karachiites continued to experience hot and humid weather conditions on Friday. The overall maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.5°C with 74pc humidity.

The Met office on Friday evening forecast thundershowers across Sindh, including Karachi, over the next 24 hours.

Published in Dawn, July 8th, 2023