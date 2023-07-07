DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 07, 2023

ECP alerts employees about ‘ransomware attack trying to steal information’

Irfan Sadozai Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 03:39pm

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has warned its employees about a ransomware attack that it said was “trying to steal information” through phishing methods, it emerged on Friday.

The letter — seen by Dawn.com, dated July 6, titled “Cyber Security Alert” and written by ECP Information Security Specialist Naveed Ahmed Kandhir — shared a screengrab of an email sent to an ECP official that asked the recipient to open an attached RAR file titled “Cabinet”.

Referring to the said email, the ECP said that “someone is […] sending the email to all” the ECP officials.

The electoral body said it was a “ransomware attack and trying to steal the information”, and asked its employees to not open the said email, ignore it and report it as spam.

The alleged phishing email — sent to an ECP employee — informed the recipient about a letter, dated July 5, that was attached to the email.

It further “warned” the recipient that “details for the above are not submitted” and asked them to provide the details by July 11. The email also shared an alphanumeric five-digit passcode without specifying what it was for.

A Google search of a telephone number attributed to the sender did not show any results relevant to the election commission.

In January this year, Power Minister Khurram Dastgir had said a “cyberattack on the national grid cannot be ruled out” when detailing the inquiry progress on a countrywide power outage earlier that month.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Jenin incursion
07 Jul, 2023

Jenin incursion

ANOTHER day, another massacre. This is the violent reality that perpetually confronts the Palestinian people. While...
Urban flooding
Updated 07 Jul, 2023

Urban flooding

Pakistan's collapsing cities need vibrant and administratively autonomous elected local govts for better urban management.
Fixed matches
07 Jul, 2023

Fixed matches

MUCH like the rug was pulled from under the PTI-led government in Azad Kashmir, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly now...
SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...