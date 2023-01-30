DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 30, 2023

Cyberattack may be behind power breakdown, says minister

Bureau Report Published January 30, 2023 Updated January 30, 2023 08:02am

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir has said the federal government is probing the massive January 22 power outage across the country from different angles as the possibility of a cyberattack on the system cannot be ruled out.

“An inquiry will be completed very soon. Although there are very fewer chances, a cyberattack on the national grid cannot be ruled out,” Mr Dastgir informed media persons during a news conference at the Governor’s House here on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali was also present on the occasion.

Mr Dastgir said that a probe had been ordered immediately into the power breakdown, adding that a detailed report would soon be submitted to the ministry.

The minister also said that the longstanding issue of power supply to the Upper Chitral district had been resolved during a meeting with the local residents, adding that power supply to the residents of Upper Chitral would start from February 1.

He added that a committee would deal with the arrears pending against the area residents.

While talking about the power outages across the province, Mr Dastgir stated that there was no issue with the areas having no arrears [pending electricity bills], adding that only those areas were facing loadshedding where the recovery ratio was lower.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ghulam Ali alleged that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had cut off power supply to Upper Chitral, but the current government had decided to restore power supply to the district.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Blatant Islamophobia
30 Jan, 2023

Blatant Islamophobia

REPEATED acts of Islamophobia in Europe over the past few days vividly illustrate the fact that the continent has a...
Modern slavery
30 Jan, 2023

Modern slavery

MODERN slavery is a wide-ranging term that can encompass a multitude of scenarios. Common to all of them, however, ...
Remarkable Sania
30 Jan, 2023

Remarkable Sania

BRINGING to a close a career in which she smashed stereotypes, Sania Mirza delivered almost the perfect ending in ...
Losing grip
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Losing grip

The state and the government are responsible for providing Imran with the security he deserves as a former prime minister.
Telling silence
Updated 29 Jan, 2023

Telling silence

THE silence of the Sindh government over the recent exposé in this paper about Karachi’s water tanker mafia ...
Palestine escalation
29 Jan, 2023

Palestine escalation

THE fire of conflict once again threatens to envelop the land of Palestine, as the growing cycle of violence refuses...