Cyberattack may be behind power breakdown, says minister

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir has said the federal government is probing the massive January 22 power outage across the country from different angles as the possibility of a cyberattack on the system cannot be ruled out.

“An inquiry will be completed very soon. Although there are very fewer chances, a cyberattack on the national grid cannot be ruled out,” Mr Dastgir informed media persons during a news conference at the Governor’s House here on Sunday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali was also present on the occasion.

Mr Dastgir said that a probe had been ordered immediately into the power breakdown, adding that a detailed report would soon be submitted to the ministry.

The minister also said that the longstanding issue of power supply to the Upper Chitral district had been resolved during a meeting with the local residents, adding that power supply to the residents of Upper Chitral would start from February 1.

He added that a committee would deal with the arrears pending against the area residents.

While talking about the power outages across the province, Mr Dastgir stated that there was no issue with the areas having no arrears [pending electricity bills], adding that only those areas were facing loadshedding where the recovery ratio was lower.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ghulam Ali alleged that the previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government had cut off power supply to Upper Chitral, but the current government had decided to restore power supply to the district.

Published in Dawn, January 30th, 2023