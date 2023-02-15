DAWN.COM Logo

February 15, 2023

Cyber security platform for telecom sector launched

Kalbe Ali Published February 15, 2023 Updated February 15, 2023 07:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Teleco­mmunication Authority (PTA) has laun­ched a centralised platform to counter cyber attacks on telecom infrastructure.

The National Telecom Security Operations Center (NTSOC) has been launched with an aim to improve the security of telecom infrastructure and build a “secure and resilient cyberspace for Pakistan,” according to a statement released by the PTA.

The NTSOC will be the first-ever sector-focused security operations centre formed after the formulation of the Cyber Security Policy, the PTA added.

The centre will have three key components: Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM), Threat Intelligence, and Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR) which have been customised to local needs.

The centre has been established under the Pakistan National Cybersecurity Policy 2021 and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca 2016), with the goal of securing Pakistan’s critical telecom data and infrastructure against cyber-attacks.

The project will offer security solutions for companies to improve their preparedness against any attack.

The NTSOC will be integrated with telecom operators and the national Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert) to ensure a quick and effective response to any attack.

With the integration of this portal, telecom companies and internet service providers will be able to share threat intelligence with the PTA and other industry operators, according to PTA.

The portal will facilitate information sharing between PTA and telecom service providers on the latest cyber security threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news and other information.

There are eight registered telecom companies in the country including Jazz, Telenor Pakistan, Zong 4G, Ufone, PTCL, Transworld, National Telecom­munication Company and the Special Comm­unications Organisation.However, only six telecom operators have been integrated with the NTSOC so far.

Published in Dawn, February 15th, 2023

