Drone loaded with drugs crashes in Lahore’s Kahna: police

A drone, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in the Halloki area of Lahore’s Kahna town on Friday, the police said.

According to Kahna Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Wahid, the incident took place in Rasoolpura village.

“The drone, of size larger than usual, was carrying six kilogrammes of heroin when it crashed into the fields of a landlord identified as Rozdar,” he told Dawn.com.

After the crash, a number of locals gathered around the drone and the police were called in later.

SHO Wahid said the police had taken both the drone and the drugs — worth millions of rupees — into custody.

“They have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation pertaining to where the drone was operated from and where it was headed,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Narowal police had arrested five suspects allegedly involved in cross-border heroin smuggling through drones. During the investigation, the police also confiscated a control device, eight batteries and automatic weapons.