DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 07, 2023

Drone loaded with drugs crashes in Lahore’s Kahna: police

Wasim Riaz Published July 7, 2023 Updated July 7, 2023 01:49pm
People gather in Lahore’s Kahna after a drug-laden drone crashed in the area on Friday. — Photo by author.
People gather in Lahore’s Kahna after a drug-laden drone crashed in the area on Friday. — Photo by author.

A drone, carrying drugs worth millions of rupees, crashed in the Halloki area of Lahore’s Kahna town on Friday, the police said.

According to Kahna Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Wahid, the incident took place in Rasoolpura village.

“The drone, of size larger than usual, was carrying six kilogrammes of heroin when it crashed into the fields of a landlord identified as Rozdar,” he told Dawn.com.

After the crash, a number of locals gathered around the drone and the police were called in later.

SHO Wahid said the police had taken both the drone and the drugs — worth millions of rupees — into custody.

“They have been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigation pertaining to where the drone was operated from and where it was headed,” he added.

Earlier this year, the Narowal police had arrested five suspects allegedly involved in cross-border heroin smuggling through drones. During the investigation, the police also confiscated a control device, eight batteries and automatic weapons.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Jenin incursion
07 Jul, 2023

Jenin incursion

ANOTHER day, another massacre. This is the violent reality that perpetually confronts the Palestinian people. While...
Urban flooding
Updated 07 Jul, 2023

Urban flooding

Pakistan's collapsing cities need vibrant and administratively autonomous elected local govts for better urban management.
Fixed matches
07 Jul, 2023

Fixed matches

MUCH like the rug was pulled from under the PTI-led government in Azad Kashmir, the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly now...
SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...