Suicide bombing claims four lives in North Waziristan

NORTH WAZIRISTAN/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: At least four security personnel and a child lost their lives in separate explosions in tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

Three security personnel embraced martyrdom in a vehicle-borne suicide attack in the Miramshah area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the suicide bomber intended to target the security forces’ post, but the assailant was timely intercepted by on-duty soldiers who “prevented a major catastrophe”.

It stated that 41-year-old Naib Subedar Sahib Khan, a resident of Mianwali, 40-year-old Naik Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan, and 24-year-old Sepoy Jehangir Khan, a resident of Mardan, embraced martyrdom while three civilians were critically injured in the explosion. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the statement read.

IED explosion in South Waziristan leaves one dead

Police informed that the Bomb Disposal Unit (BDU) of the security forces was clearing the route for a convoy of the security forces when the suicide bomber exploded himself.

They said that a child along with nine other passengers in a van also sustained injuries in the attack, adding that the injured persons were immediately shifted to Mir Ali hospital — a child, however, later succumbed to injuries.

An attendant with one of the injured persons stated that doctors were not present at the hospital neither was any medical equipment available for treatment. They added that the injured persons were later shifted to another nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a paramilitary official embraced martyrdom and another sustained injuries when an improvised explosive device (IED) went off near vehicles of the paramilitary forces in South Waziristan. Police informed that the paramilitary forces were clearing the road when the IED, planted on a roadside, exploded.

On June 30, six terrorists were killed by security forces in separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank and North Waziristan districts.

PM grieved over loss of lives

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of security personnel who embraced martyrdom in the Miramshah suicide bombing. The premier paid tribute to the slain personnel, state-run APP reported quoting a statement issued by the PM Office. The PM also prayed for bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude.

Praising the valour of the slain soldiers, the prime minister said that they had saved the nation from huge damage by sacrificing their lives. The nation would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs, he said, adding that the armed forces’ personnel had been sacrificing their lives for the country. The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of those injured in the attack.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023