Balochistan CM Bugti vows no soft corner for terrorists after 7 labourers shot dead in Gwadar

Seven workers were killed and one was injured on Thursday when unknown gunmen opened fire on them when they were sleeping in their residential quarters in Surbandar, Gwadar, DawnNewsTV reported.

The incident occurred close to the Fish Harbour jetty. The report said the victims were from Punjab, and worked at a barber shop in Surbandar.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti condemned the killing of the labourers in Gwadar, calling it “open terrorism”.

He expressed his condolences to their families and said that their families would not be abandoned, vowing to provide all possible support to the families.

“We will chase after terrorists and their facilitators,” Bugti said, adding that there is no soft corner or place for them in Pakistan.

“Whatever force is needed against the terrorists will be used,” the chief minister said. He stressed that the writ of the state would be enforced in any case.

“Every single drop of the blood of Pakistanis will be accounted for,” he said.

Balochistan home minister says terrorists will be dealt with strictly

Balochistan Home Minister Mir Zia Ullah Langau said the terrorists will be dealt with strictly. He noted that a report of the incident has been called for, and the incident is being reviewed from all aspects.

“The killing of innocent labourers is a cowardly act,” he said, adding that the terrorists will be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government also condemned the killing and called it “open terrorism”, according to a spokesperson.

Administrative officers reached the site of the incident and were in touch with district administration, the spokesperson said. Families of the deceased are being contacted, the spokesperson added.

An investigation into the incident has been ordered, the spokesperson noted.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

