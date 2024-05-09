Today's Paper | May 09, 2024

EU staff members protest Israel’s bombing on Gaza

Reuters Published May 9, 2024 Updated May 9, 2024 07:01am

BRUSSELS: More than 100 staff members of European Union institutions gathered in Brussels on Wednesday in a protest against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Protesters laid three rolled-up white sheets with red stains on them on the square outside the European Commission’s head office in the Belgian capital. On the three ‘bodies’ the words International Law, EU Treaties and Genocide Convention were written, in a protest of the way Israel has responded to the Gazans.

“We’re coming together in a peaceful assembly, to stand up for those rights, principles and values that the European institutions are build on,” EU Commission staff member Manus Carlisle said.

“The reasons why we work here and love to work here. Those values of human rights, human dignity and

freedom especially.” Fellow protester Simona Baloghova, who works for the European Committee of the Regions, added the protest should not be seen as a political statement.

Published in Dawn, May 9th, 2024

