DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 06, 2023

Christians take to streets in Mardan, Mansehra against Quran desecration

Dawn Report Published July 6, 2023 Updated July 6, 2023 10:01am

MARDAN/MANSEHRA: Members of the Christian community on Wednesday took to the streets against the desecration and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The protesters led by Mushtaq Maseh marched on Mall Road in Mardan, chanting slogans against the Swedish government.

The Christians said they held the demonstration to express solidarity with Muslims over the sad incident.

They demanded of the Swedish government to award exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the hateful act in order to prevent such occurrences in future.

They were of the view that such incidents could cause hatred among Muslims and Christians, thus damaging world peace.

Meanwhile, Christian community members also took to the streets in Mansehra against the desecration of the holy book.

Speaking to the protesters, who gathered outside the press club, Saeed Luqman Sher Gill, a former minority member in the Mansehra district council, said desecration of the sacred book of Muslims publicly was highly regrettable and condemnable.

Holding banners and placards, participants of the rally marched through Kashmir Road and assembled outside the press club.

On the occasion, priest Haroon Bhatti asked the Swedish government to tender an apology over the highly heart-wrenching incident, and also bring to justice the perpetrators so nobody could dare hurt the sentiments of Muslims in future.

He said people of all religions and faiths should be united to thwart such incidents in future.

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

SCO anticlimax
Updated 06 Jul, 2023

SCO anticlimax

All common problems can be confronted bilaterally and through the SCO, if India chooses to shun its rigidity.
Shifting goalposts
06 Jul, 2023

Shifting goalposts

ALL over the world, where it concerns matters of the law, the rule usually goes that what’s good for the goose...
Crimes of sardars
06 Jul, 2023

Crimes of sardars

EVEN though most of Pakistan is a stranger to human rights, Balochistan is particularly dispossessed. With scores of...
Grim figures
05 Jul, 2023

Grim figures

THE terrorist threat, if left unaddressed, threatens to again grow into an uncontrollable hydra, resulting in an...
Unwelcome babies
Updated 05 Jul, 2023

Unwelcome babies

TO be born unwanted and abandoned to a risky future is the worst fate for a new life. According to yesterday’s...