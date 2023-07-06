Christians take to streets in Mardan, Mansehra against Quran desecration

MARDAN/MANSEHRA: Members of the Christian community on Wednesday took to the streets against the desecration and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Sweden.

The protesters led by Mushtaq Maseh marched on Mall Road in Mardan, chanting slogans against the Swedish government.

The Christians said they held the demonstration to express solidarity with Muslims over the sad incident.

They demanded of the Swedish government to award exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the hateful act in order to prevent such occurrences in future.

They were of the view that such incidents could cause hatred among Muslims and Christians, thus damaging world peace.

Meanwhile, Christian community members also took to the streets in Mansehra against the desecration of the holy book.

Speaking to the protesters, who gathered outside the press club, Saeed Luqman Sher Gill, a former minority member in the Mansehra district council, said desecration of the sacred book of Muslims publicly was highly regrettable and condemnable.

Holding banners and placards, participants of the rally marched through Kashmir Road and assembled outside the press club.

On the occasion, priest Haroon Bhatti asked the Swedish government to tender an apology over the highly heart-wrenching incident, and also bring to justice the perpetrators so nobody could dare hurt the sentiments of Muslims in future.

He said people of all religions and faiths should be united to thwart such incidents in future.

