DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | July 05, 2023

Ajit Agarkar named India’s chief cricket selector

AFP Published July 5, 2023 Updated July 5, 2023 12:37pm
Ajit Agarkar has been appointed chief selector of Indian men’s cricket. — Photo courtesy: BCCI Twitter
Ajit Agarkar has been appointed chief selector of Indian men’s cricket. — Photo courtesy: BCCI Twitter

Former pace bowler Ajit Agarkar has been appointed chief selector of Indian men’s cricket after being “unanimously” elected to head a five-member committee.

Agarkar’s appointment comes after his predecessor Chetan Sharma resigned following a sting operation by a TV channel, which caught him gossiping about national stars.

A three-member committee appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday recommended Agarkar for the role of chairperson of the men’s selection committee “based on seniority”, from the total number of Test matches.

Agarkar, 45, has represented India in 26 Tests, 191 one-day and four Twenty20 matches in an international career between 1998 and 2007.

The Mumbai-born Agarkar was part of India’s victorious squad in the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

The rest of the selection committee members include Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath.

In February, Sharma, also a former fast bowler, stepped down after his gossip and stunning claims were recorded on a hidden camera and aired by broadcaster Zee News.

The 57-year-old had accused ex-captain Virat Kohli and former cricket board chief Sourav Ganguly of a clash of egos.

He also claimed the widespread use of unsanctioned injections by players to pass fitness tests.

Last year, the BCCI sacked the entire selection panel following India’s dismal T20 World Cup performance, but Sharma was later brought back before he quit.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Grim figures
05 Jul, 2023

Grim figures

THE terrorist threat, if left unaddressed, threatens to again grow into an uncontrollable hydra, resulting in an...
Unwelcome babies
05 Jul, 2023

Unwelcome babies

TO be born unwanted and abandoned to a risky future is the worst fate for a new life. According to yesterday’s...
Stop Islamophobia
Updated 04 Jul, 2023

Stop Islamophobia

Countries should deploy all, including legal, means to stop the march of Islamophobia before it’s too late.
Debt management
Updated 04 Jul, 2023

Debt management

Pakistan's ability to raise funds from partners hinges on securing a larger IMF programme.
Fake encounters
04 Jul, 2023

Fake encounters

IT is time our institutions acknowledged so-called police encounters as murders committed by men in uniform. A ...