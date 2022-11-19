DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | Flood Donations | November 19, 2022

Indian board sacks selection panel after humiliating T20 World Cup exit

Reuters Published November 19, 2022 Updated November 19, 2022 03:21pm

The Indian cricket board responded to the national team’s defeat in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last week by sacking their senior selection committee on Friday.

India were dumped out of the tournament in Australia after a 10-wicket hammering by eventual champions England and Rohit Sharma’s side was labelled “clueless” and “out of their depth” by former players, fans and the country’s media.

Former head coach Ravi Shastri also said the team needed to appoint a new captain for the shortest format of the game. But it was the Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee that was first to go.

“The Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India invites applications for the position of national selectors (senior men),” the BCCI said in a statement, adding that it was looking to fill five positions.

England won the Twenty20 title after beating Pakistan in the final.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF delay
Updated 19 Nov, 2022

IMF delay

The implementation of sound economic policies and reforms is the need of the hour.
Tracing the missing
19 Nov, 2022

Tracing the missing

A RENEWED push by the Islamabad High Court to trace missing persons has revived hope that these people might be...
Joyless Punjab
19 Nov, 2022

Joyless Punjab

THE elation was short-lived. When the federal government finally acquiesced to public demands to allow Joyland to be...
Rising graph of militancy
Updated 18 Nov, 2022

Rising graph of militancy

The state must acknowledge the gravity of the law and order problem and set about addressing it.
Growing circular debt
18 Nov, 2022

Growing circular debt

KEEPING the lights on in Pakistan is proving much too expensive. Electricity has become unaffordable for a vast...
Delaying tactics
18 Nov, 2022

Delaying tactics

THE PPP-led Sindh government has quite clearly mastered the art of indefinitely delaying local government elections,...