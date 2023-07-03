DAWN.COM Logo

OIC condemns Israel’s killing of 9 Palestinians in West Bank raid

Anadolu Agency Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 07:36pm
Palestinians run for cover during attacks from Israeli forces amid an Israeli military operation in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 3. — Reuters
The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday condemned an Israeli military operation in the Palestinian city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire early on Monday, including eight in Jenin, according to the health ministry. At least 50 Palestinians were also injured.

“This heinous crime constitutes an extension of crimes and organised state terrorism practiced by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people,” the OIC said in a statement.

The Jeddah-based grouping held Israel responsible for “the repercussions of this heinous crime that calls for investigation and accountability.”

The OIC called on the UN Security Council to “take responsibility, enforce its relevant resolutions, put an end to this continuous Israeli terrorism, and provide protection for the Palestinian people.”

According to Israeli military sources, more than 1,000 troops were involved in the Jenin operation.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said the operation was focused on the Jenin refugee camp and was “part of a series of actions that we carry out and will continue to carry out.”

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the health ministry. At least 25 Israelis have also been killed during the same period.

