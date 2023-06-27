DAWN.COM Logo

Israeli, Palestinian ministers discuss West Bank violence

Reuters Published June 27, 2023 Updated June 27, 2023 10:42pm

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and a senior Palestinian official discussed violence in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, with Gallant’s office saying he offered reassurance about Israel’s intention to crack down on Jewish settler riots.

Both the phone call and the announcement that it took place were unusual for Israel’s religious-nationalist government and followed mounting expressions of US concern about the situation in the West Bank, among areas where Palestinians, with foreign backing, seek statehood.

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday “called on all parties to refrain from unilateral actions that further inflame tensions” and urged restraint to reduce tension and prevent further escalation.

During a council meeting on Tuesday, Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Robert Wood said Washington would work with Israel and the Palestinian Authority to lower tensions and restore trust in a bid to create conditions to bring them back to talks.

“We call on all parties to refrain from unilateral actions, including settlement activity, evictions, and the demolition of Palestinian homes, terrorism, and incitement to violence, all of which serve to only further inflame the situation,” Wood said.

A gun attack that killed four Israeli civilians outside a West Bank settlement sparked days of violent incursions into Palestinian villages and towns by groups of Jewish settlers. Twelve suspects have been arrested in the latter incidents, Israeli police said.

“Israel views with gravity the violence inflicted upon Palestinian civilians in recent days by extremist elements”, Gallant’s office quoted him as telling Hussein Al-Sheikh, an official in the umbrella Palestine Liberation Organisation.

“Israel would exact the full penalty of the law from the rioters,” Gallant added, according to the statement.

There was no immediate comment from Al-Sheikh’s office.

Israeli forces, which intensified raids against Palestinian over the last 15 months, will continue to operate “anywhere required”, Gallant said, while describing a calming of the West Bank as his common interest with Al-Sheikh.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, whose role is largely ceremonial, also spoke with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday for the occasion of Eidul Azha, a statement from Herzog’s office said.

Herzog “underlined his unequivocal denouncement of the recent assault on innocent Palestinians by extremists”.

