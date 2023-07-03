DAWN.COM Logo

July 03, 2023

‘Battered’ PTI launches flag-hoisting drive

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 3, 2023 Updated July 3, 2023 07:00am

LAHORE: After a low profile presence for the past six weeks since the May 9 violence incidents, the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has launched a “PTI-flag hoisting campaign”.

A number of parliamentarians, party leaders, workers and supporters are actively participating in the campaign. The PTI’s official twitter handle has posted several videos on the social networking site showing even elderly and children participating in the campaign. The “PTI-flag hoisting campaign” is also trending in Pakistan on twitter.

A PTI supporter stated that the party was seemingly muffled during the past six weeks but this campaign had instilled a new life into the party. “We are awake again,” he stated and added that this campaign had stimulated all across the country.

PTI Punjab leader Chaudhry Iftikhar Ahmad Buttar arranged a “PTI-flag hoisting campaign” at his outhouse in Narang Mandi (PP-135). A number of party supporters gathered and held the party flag high.

Meanwhile, PTI chairman Imran Khan also tweeted that the more they had tried to suppress Pakistan’s ‘biggest and the only federal party’, the more people of Pakistan stood with it.

“Let’s show the fascists by putting up the PTI flag that nothing will stop us from our mission of Haqeeqi Azadi,” he added.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2023

