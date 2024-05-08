Today's Paper | May 08, 2024

NAB reply sought in Toshakhana reference against Nawaz by 23rd

Malik Asad Published May 8, 2024 Updated May 8, 2024 07:58am

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday sought reply from the National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) on an application of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, seeking his acquittal in a reference related to Toshakhana vehicles.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the accountability court asked NAB’s prosecution to submit reply by May 23.

The judge was hearing the reference against President Asif Ali Zardari and supreme leader of the ruling PML-N Nawaz Sharif for allegedly obtaining luxury vehicles from Toshakhana by paying only 15 per cent of their prices.

NAB alleged that ex-PM and incumbent chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani facilitated the allotment of the vehicles to them by ‘dishonestly’ and ‘illegally’ relaxing the procedure for the acceptance and disposal of gifts vide a cabinet division memorandum of 2007.

The National Account­ability Bureau (NAB) in a report submitted to the court last month virtually cleared Mr Sharif in the Toshakhana vehicle reference. The prosecution contended in the report that the vehicle concerned was gifted to then-PM Nawaz by the government of Saudi Arabia and was deposited in the Tosha­khana. The report stated that the car sold out to Mr Sharif was included in the federal transport pool. In 2008, then PM Gilani had offered Nawaz to buy the car, at which the latter did so from the federal transport pool and not the Toshakhana, the NAB report said.

“This case may attract any other offence but it has no relevancy with the benefit of Toshakhana as the subject vehicle when purchased was not part of Toshakhana, rather than the same was part of the federal transport pool,” it said.

Published in Dawn, May 8th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Narcotic darkness
08 May, 2024

Narcotic darkness

WE have plenty of smoke with fire. Citizens, particularly parents, caught in Pakistan’s grave drug problem are on...
Saudi delegation
08 May, 2024

Saudi delegation

PLANS to bring Saudi investment to Pakistan have clearly been put on the fast track. Over the past month, Prime...
Reserved seats
08 May, 2024

Reserved seats

IT is usually best not to presume, but given recent developments, one may tentatively hope that the judiciary has...
Impending slaughter
Updated 07 May, 2024

Impending slaughter

Seven months into the slaughter, there are no signs of hope.
Wheat investigation
07 May, 2024

Wheat investigation

THE Shehbaz Sharif government is in a sort of Catch-22 situation regarding the alleged wheat import scandal. It is...
Naila’s feat
07 May, 2024

Naila’s feat

IN an inspirational message from the base camp of Nepal’s Mount Makalu, Pakistani mountaineer Naila Kiani stressed...