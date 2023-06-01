2 soldiers martyred in terrorist attack along Pak-Iran border in Balochistan’s Kech: ISPR

Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists attacked a security forces’ check post in the Singwan area of Balochistan’s Kech district along the Pakistan-Iran border, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a group of terrorists opened fire at a check post.

“Since troops at the post were already alert, they responded gallantly with all available weapons, and a heavy fire exchange ensued,” it said.

The ISPR stated that the security forces successfully pushed the terrorists back. However, during the “intense exchange of fire”, 34-year-old Sepoy Hasnain Ishtiaq, a resident of Dera Ghazi Khan, and 27-year-old Sepoy Inayatullah, hailing from Jhal Magsi, embraced martyrdom.

“Security forces have launched an immediate sanitisation operation in the area and are in communication with Iranian authorities across as well,” the statement concluded.

Earlier in January, four security personnel were also martyred during “terrorist activity” from across the Pakistan-Iran border in Balochistan’s Panjgur district.

The incident was roundly condemned by Pakistan’s senior officials and the Foreign Office had asked Iran to punish the culprits and ensure a thorough investigation.