PM aide Amir Muqam says he evaded potential attack in Shangla

Senior PML-N leader and Adviser to the Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said that he evaded a potential ambush from “non-local armed men” in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district.

Muqam told Dawn.com that the suspects were “poised to attack” him at the same place in Martung where in 2014 he had survived a blast from an improvised explosive device. He said such elements were present in the Bunir district border area.

“I was on my way to attend a public meeting and inaugurate a Nadra (National Database and Registration Authority) centre in Martung tehsil,” he said, adding that he and local party leaders with him spotted some non-local armed men who were positioned to ambush him.

Muqam said he managed to stave off the potential attack after his guards fired aerially as a warning.

He urged security agencies to prioritise the security issue and ensure the area was clear from such elements.

He added that Shangla District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and his police team had initiated a search operation in the area, which was still under way to find the suspects.

Muqam returned to his residence in Islamabad safely after attending the public meeting and inaugurating the Nadra centre.

Martung Station House Officer Bakhti Aleem told Dawn.com that he, along with the DPO, deputy superintendent of police and other officials, was at the site and taking part in the search operation.

The proscribed Tehreek-i-Taliban militant group claimed responsibility for the attack.

PML-N leaders express relief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack and asked about Muqam’s well-being while expressing solidarity with him.

The premier also lauded Muqam for his bravery.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal also expressed relief that Muqam was safe. “It is our common responsibility to make Pakistan free from terrorism,” he tweeted.

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz also condemned the attempted attack while expressing relief that Muqam was safe.