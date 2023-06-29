In pictures: Muslims across the world celebrate Eidul Azha

Eidul Azha marks the end of the Haj and commemorates Prophet Ibraham’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.
Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eidul Azha, also known as the feast of the sacrifice typically marked by large social gatherings and giving meat to the needy, on Thursday.
Some countries, especially those in the Middle East, Afghanistan, Libya, and Kenya, celebrated Eidul Azha a day earlier, while others, including Pakistan and India, are marking it today.
Header image: A sacrificial goat peeks through the entrance gate of a house, ahead of the Eidul Azha festival in Peshawar. —Reuters
