In pictures: Muslims across the world celebrate Eidul Azha

Eidul Azha marks the end of the Haj and commemorates Prophet Ibraham’s (AS) readiness to sacrifice his son to show obedience to Allah.

Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eidul Azha, also known as the feast of the sacrifice typically marked by large social gatherings and giving meat to the needy, on Thursday.

Some countries, especially those in the Middle East, Afghanistan, Libya, and Kenya, celebrated Eidul Azha a day earlier, while others, including Pakistan and India, are marking it today.

Muslims pray on the first day of the Eidul Azha festival, at the shrine of cleric Sheikh Abdul Qadir al-Gailani in Baghdad, Iraq. — Reuters

Members of a Filipino muslim family have their photo taken before going to a mosque for Eidul Azha prayers in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines. — Reuters

People, mainly tourists and foreigners living in Turkey, attend prayers on the first day of Eidul Azha, outside the Ayasofya-i Kebir Camii or Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. —Reuters

Palestinians celebrate the first day of Eidul Azha in the Al-Aqsa compound, also known to Jews as the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City. —Reuters

Sellers stand near their sheep at a sheep market two days ahead of Eidul Azha, in Port-Bouet. —Reuters

People crowd into a market ahead of Eid al-Adha in the old quarters of New Delhi. — AFP

Muslims prepare to slaughter a sacrificial animal in a street after the prayers marking the Eidul Azha festival, in Adjame. — Reuters

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif interacts with soldiers on the occasion of Eid ul Adha in Parachinar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. — APP

Acting President Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers. — APP

Header image: A sacrificial goat peeks through the entrance gate of a house, ahead of the Eidul Azha festival in Peshawar. —Reuters