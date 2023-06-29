PM Shehbaz urges special care for flood-hit people as nation celebrates Eidul Azha

As the nation celebrates Eidul Azha with traditional zeal and fervour today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged special care for the flood-affected people and vowed to utilise all measures to provide public relief.

The day started with special prayers held at mosques, Eidgahs, and grounds across the country for the progress and security of the country, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjarani — who has assumed the role after President Arif Alvi went on Haj — offered the Eid prayers at the PAF Airbase Samungli Mosque in Quetta. He prayed for the prosperity of the country.

In his message, Acting President Sanjrani said the spirit of sacrifice on Eidul Azha had a universal status and no nation in the world could progress unless it implemented the spirit of sacrifice.

“We should keep all our interests, preferences and prejudices behind us. Now is the time to overcome all our political affiliations and adopt a common plan of action for the development and prosperity of the country,” he stressed, recalling that Pakistan came into being after endless sacrifices.

“On this day, we must remember the creators, martyrs, and protectors of the homeland who sacrificed their lives for the great cause of protection, development, and uplifting of the beloved country,” Sanjrani added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz offered Eid prayers at his Model Town residence in Lahore.

In his message, which was released by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier felicitated the nation on the auspicious occasion and urged the people to take special care of those who were rendered homeless during last year’s floods.

PM Shehbaz said he was cognisant of the fact that Pakistan had been facing price hikes triggered by external issues in the shape of inflation and recession. However, the government was utilising all the resources to provide relief to the public, he vowed.

PM Shehbaz further said that sacrifice was not just the name of slaughtering an animal, but its purpose was to “sacrifice one’s life in the way of Allah to achieve higher goals”.

“It is a matter of fact that no nation in the world can progress unless it has the spirit of sacrifice,” he added.

Separately, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that the armed forces, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and the Services Chiefs wished a very happy Eidul Azha to fellow Pakistanis.

“Eidul Azha gives us a message of peace, unity, fraternity, and selfless sacrifice for humanity,” the military’s media wing said.

It also urged the people to remember and honour the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. “They will forever be etched in our hearts,” the ISPR added.

PM, COAS to celebrate Eid in Parachinar

In a statement released earlier in the day, the PMO said the prime minister had reached Parachinar along with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to celebrate Eid with soldiers performing duties along the border.

The premier was accompanied by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb.

According to the press release, PM Shehbaz and the army chief greeted the men in uniform on the festive occasion and boosted their morale through interaction.

