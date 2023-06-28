DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 28, 2023

Pieces of shattered Titanic submersible brought ashore in Canada

Reuters Published June 28, 2023 Updated June 28, 2023 10:52pm
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned in St John’s harbour, Newfoundland, Canada on June 28, 2023. — Reuters
A view of the Horizon Arctic ship, as salvaged pieces of the Titan submersible from OceanGate Expeditions are returned in St John’s harbour, Newfoundland, Canada on June 28, 2023. — Reuters

A Canadian-flagged ship on Wednesday brought ashore debris from the Titan submersible that imploded while on a voyage to the century-old wreck of the Titanic earlier this month, killing all five people, including two Pakistanis, on board.

Video from the Canadian Broadcast Corporation showed what appeared to be the nose of the submersible and other shattered fragments wrapped in a white tarp pulled up by a crane off the Horizon Arctic vessel at the St John’s harbour in Newfoundland on Wednesday morning.

The debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that killed everyone on board — OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush; British billionaire Hamish Harding; Pakistani-born businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Suleman; and French oceanographer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

It was not immediately clear where the debris was headed.

In the past week, Canadian and US authorities have announced investigations into the incident, which has raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions.

The deep-sea submersible operated by OceanGate Expeditions was discovered in pieces on the seabed some 488 metres from the bow of the Titanic by a robotic diving vehicle last week, ending a multinational five-day search for survivors.

“Our team has successfully completed off-shore operations, but is still on mission and will be in the process of demobilisation from the Horizon Arctic this morning,” Pelagic Research, which operates the robotic vehicle, said in a statement. It declined to comment further, citing confidentiality reasons.

Footage also showed a shattered part of the hull and machinery with dangling wires being taken off the ship at St John’s, where the expedition to the Titanic had set off from.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Captive victims
Updated 28 Jun, 2023

Captive victims

It seems that our lawmakers were more concerned about their travel plans than the citizenry’s growing list of troubles.
Calling out Modi
28 Jun, 2023

Calling out Modi

THE quality of the world’s biggest democracy is highly suspect, considering it is led by a ‘predator of press...
Music matters
28 Jun, 2023

Music matters

OVER the years, crimes of stealing melodies have created dissonance in our music industry. Unchained, supported by...
Checkmate?
Updated 27 Jun, 2023

Checkmate?

DG ISPR seemed to make it clear that his institution believes it is time to make the civilian perpetrators pay.
Politicians in Dubai
27 Jun, 2023

Politicians in Dubai

THE leaders of two major government parties are expected to spend Eid in Dubai — a development being framed as a...
Mission monsoon
27 Jun, 2023

Mission monsoon

IF the hazards were not so conspicuous, monsoon ecstasy would still be familiar to us. Instead, the season is...