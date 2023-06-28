BISP beneficiaries to get payments directly in bank accounts soon

ISLAMABAD: The government is set to start a new payment system for Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) beneficiaries from next month, under which they will get money directly in their bank accounts instead of toiling in long queues and giving commissions to agents.

Initially, five banks, Bank Alfalah, JS Bank, Sindh Bank, United Bank Limited, and National Bank, have been chosen for the purpose with more banks to be taken on board later.

These banks would open special accounts for BISP beneficiaries so that they get financial assistance directly to their accounts, BISP spokesman Saqib Mumtaz told Dawn.

The new system will be initially laun­ched in five districts — Sukkur, Quetta, North Waziristan, Lahore and Peshawar.

The step has been taken after several complaints from beneficiaries of deductions by agents at payment sites.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023