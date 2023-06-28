Punjab Forensic Science Agency report shows sequence of events on May 9

LAHORE: The Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) has released its report on the movement of the violent mob towards Jinnah House on May 9, showing presence of PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry and scores of other suspects on the day of the incident.

The Audio-Visual Analysis Supplementary Report has established the sequence of events based on the cameras of the Punjab Safe City Authority and those of the military and civil installations in Lahore Cantt and other parts of the city.

The Lahore investigation police had collected 18-GB data of various cameras and sent the same to the PFSA for analysis.

An official source said the Lahore investigation police also obtained from the PFSA a CD, containing proofs of many other senior PTI leaders and the hardcore activists involved in the attack on military installations in Lahore in addition to the three-page written report.

He said the PFSA report would be produced as scientific evidence in the court of law against the accused persons involved in violence on May 9.

Police get CD containing evidence of involvement of PTI’s leaders in violence

The PFSA report showed the movement of the violent mob started from various parts of the city including Liberty Chowk, Main Boulevard Gulbreg, The Mall and marched towards Corps Commander House.

According to the report, several videos of the suspects involved in carrying out violence were sent to the PFSA for analysis.

It said a crowd of violent suspects holding sticks and flags went from Liberty Chowk to Girja Chowk and reached Sherpao Bridge at 04:57pm.

Many others also arrived at the same point on motorbikes at 05:10pm. Evidence also showed the presence of a crowd on Tufail Road and Asad Jan Road at 05:16pm.

Another crowd reached the Mall of Lahore [plaza] at 05:25pm and a mob was detected making entry into the CSD at 08:40pm in Lahore Cantt.

Similarly, the report detected the presence of violent mobs at many other points of the provincial capital on May 9.

About Ijaz Chaudhry, the PFSA report said his photogrammetric test has been seen in the videos.

“The photogrammetric test/forensic facial comparison of accused person Ejaz Chaudhry seen in videos contained in USB may be performed upon provision of the reference video of the suspected person or the suspected person (Ijaz Chaudhry) may be brought to the PFSA for reference videos,” reads the report.

The source said the PFSA in its report has established the sequence of events and the attack carried out by a crowd at the Jinnah House Lahore.

He said the Lahore investigation police has received sufficient strong scientific evidence of involvement of the PTI’s many senior leaders in the PFSA’s report in the wake of the May 9 riots.

Published in Dawn, June 28th, 2023