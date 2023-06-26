DAWN.COM Logo

Two brothers held in Kohat for assaulting sister

A Correspondent Published June 26, 2023 Updated June 26, 2023 10:29am

KOHAT: The police on Sunday arrested two brothers for assaulting their 15-year-old sister for a year.

Officials said the victim came to the relevant police station and told them that her real brother, Rehmat and stepbrother, Ahmed, had been assaulting her for long and warned to kill her if she revealed her ordeal to anyone.

Officials said the victim told them that her brothers repeatedly assaulted her in their house as she had no parents and was forced to live with them.

They said the police raided the Merozai area and arrested Rehmat. They added the police also raided Miangan Colony and arrested Ahmed from there.

The officials said the accused were presented before a judge, who sent them on physical remand for further interrogation.

Published in Dawn, June 26th, 2023

