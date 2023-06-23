DAWN.COM Logo

Pre-monsoon rains forecast from June 25

PPI Published June 23, 2023 Updated June 23, 2023 06:39am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Thursday forecast pre-monsoon rains with dust thunderstorm in upper and central regions of the country from June 25 to 30.

According to the PMD, under the influence of moist weather condition, rain and wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls are expected in the upper and central regions.

The areas forecast to receive rain with occasional breaks include Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh.

Meanwhile, Sukkur, Jacobabad and Larkana may receive rains and wind-thundershowers from June 27 to 28.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2023

