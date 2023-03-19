DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | March 19, 2023

NAB closes inquiry against PM aide Amir Muqam

Bureau Report Published March 19, 2023 Updated March 19, 2023 10:15am

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has closed an inquiry against Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam regarding corruption, corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

“Based on the findings of the final inquiry report and recommendations of executive board meeting, the competent authority has approved the case for closure,” said an official letter issued by NAB.

The letter informed Mr Muqam about closure of the inquiry and said that closure of the case only related to allegation of corruption, corrupt practices and assets beyond known means of income.

It said that closure of the case would not affect any other case if already under inquiry and should not prevent initiating any new cases under the ordinance.

On May 6, 2020, Peshawar High Court summoned NAB’s investigation officer conducting inquiry regarding Mr Muqam’s assets since he had sought pre-arrest bail in the case. The court had fixed the case for June 11, 2020. The high court had already granted Mr Muqam an interim pre-arrest bail on condition of furnishing two sureties of Rs1 million each.

NAB initiated the inquiry against Mr Muqam regarding assets beyond known sources of income in 2018. During his hearing at NAB’s office in the provincial capital on August 2, 2018, he was handed over an assets declaration proforma with directions to submit the same on or before August 15, 2018.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Desperate moves
Updated 19 Mar, 2023

Desperate moves

By succumbing to politics of expediency, the government has shot itself in the foot.
Food out of reach
19 Mar, 2023

Food out of reach

THE month of fasting is a difficult period for low- to middle-income people across the country because of the impact...
Polio case
19 Mar, 2023

Polio case

PAKISTAN has faced another setback in its ongoing struggle to eradicate polio from the country. A three-year-old ...
Some softening
Updated 18 Mar, 2023

Some softening

The long stalemate between the country’s two main political factions has not benefited anyone.
Changing Mideast
18 Mar, 2023

Changing Mideast

THE possibilities for further peacebuilding in the Gulf and the Middle East in general are considerable, should the...
Food concerns
18 Mar, 2023

Food concerns

THE forecast that Pakistan and the drought-hit regions of northern and central India are facing lower food output...