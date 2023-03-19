NAB closes inquiry against PM aide Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has closed an inquiry against Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam regarding corruption, corrupt practices and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

“Based on the findings of the final inquiry report and recommendations of executive board meeting, the competent authority has approved the case for closure,” said an official letter issued by NAB.

The letter informed Mr Muqam about closure of the inquiry and said that closure of the case only related to allegation of corruption, corrupt practices and assets beyond known means of income.

It said that closure of the case would not affect any other case if already under inquiry and should not prevent initiating any new cases under the ordinance.

On May 6, 2020, Peshawar High Court summoned NAB’s investigation officer conducting inquiry regarding Mr Muqam’s assets since he had sought pre-arrest bail in the case. The court had fixed the case for June 11, 2020. The high court had already granted Mr Muqam an interim pre-arrest bail on condition of furnishing two sureties of Rs1 million each.

NAB initiated the inquiry against Mr Muqam regarding assets beyond known sources of income in 2018. During his hearing at NAB’s office in the provincial capital on August 2, 2018, he was handed over an assets declaration proforma with directions to submit the same on or before August 15, 2018.

Published in Dawn, March 19th, 2023