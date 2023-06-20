Lahore court grants PTI’s Parvez Elahi post-arrest bail in illegal appointments case

An anti-corruption court in Lahore on Tuesday granted PTI President Parvez Elahi post-arrest bail in a case pertaining to illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

The former Punjab chief minister was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in Gujranwala earlier this month on allegations of taking Rs15 million in bribes as the speaker of the provincial assembly for making out-of-merit appointments on grade-17 posts in the provincial assembly.

Elahi was subsequently sent to jail on judicial remand for 14 days. A day earlier, the court had reserved its verdict on the PTI president’s petition for post-arrest bail after the state prosecutor and Elahi’s lawyer Rana Intizar wrapped up their arguments.

Announcing the verdict today, Special Judge Ali Raza Awan granted the former Punjab chief minister post-arrest bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

During the hearing today, Special Prosecutor Abdul Samad argued that Elahi was directly guilty in the case and opposed his bail. On the other hand, Intizar said that his client had no role in the allegations levelled against him.

Elahi is still at the district jail in Lahore and is yet to be released.

Cousins reunite

Elahi’s bail comes a day after his cousin and PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain visited the PTI president in jail.

Hussain, who arrived at the district jail along with his son Salik Hussain, said the former chief minister was unwell and that his feet were swollen.

He also quoted Elahi as saying, “Our family has seen massive difficulties in the past, too.”

Speaking to media persons, Chaudhry Shujaat said he went to meet Parvez Elahi because he is a member of his family. Answering a question about whether Elahi would rejoin his old party, the party president said “he is already in the PML-Q”.

When reminded that Parvez Elahi is PTI president, Hussain responded with a smile.

Soon after the meeting, the Punjab government acted briskly and granted “better class” facilities in jail for the former chief minister. The directive issued by the provincial home department stated that the order shall automatically stand cancelled when the prisoner [Parvez Elahi] is released from jail.

Arrest and re-arrests

Elahi was first arrested by ACE officials from outside his residence on June 1 in a corruption case. However, the court termed the charges against Elahi not “well-founded” and discharged him.

Soon after his discharge, Elahi was taken into custody again by anti-corruption officials in two cases — registered in Gujranwala — accusing him of causing a loss of Rs100 million to the national exchequer and receiving kickbacks during his time as Punjab chief executive.

Last week, Elahi was produced before Judicial Magistrate Mohammad Afzal’s court in Gujranwala. After the arguments from the ACE and Elahi’s lawyers, the court discharged the PTI president in both cases and ordered his immediate release if he was not required in any other case.

But the PTI president was arrested yet again eluded of his liberty and arrested for “illegal recruitments” in the Punjab Assembly.