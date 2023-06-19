NAB probing alleged irregularities in Farhat’s housing society

GUJRAT: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has initiated an inquiry into alleged irregularities in a housing society owned by Farhat Shahzadi and her husband, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar, in Gujranwala city.

On Sunday, a team from Lahore NAB visited the G Magnolia Park Housing Society in Gujranwala to gather written complaints from residents regarding the reported irregularities.

Official sources have stated that the Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) had previously referred a case to NAB, alleging embezzlement of billions of rupees in the society’s affairs. The GDA recommended legal action against the owners and other individuals involved.

Around 350 residents of the society submitted written complaints to the NAB team, stating that they had made full payments for plots and constructed houses. However, the society administration deceitfully surrendered their plots to the GDA as a guarantee to obtain approval for the society’s design.

The GDA conducted a comprehensive investigation into the allegations made by affected residents against the society owners. After finding substantial evidence during the inquiry, the GDA forwarded the case to NAB for further legal action against the housing society.

The Gujranwala Sadar police registered a case against Ms Shahzadi, her husband, and other suspects on May 27 under charges of fraud based on the GDA’s report.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2023