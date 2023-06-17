DAWN.COM Logo

At least 10 dead, 25 injured in bus accident on Islamabad-Lahore motorway: Rescue 1122

Mohammad Asghar | Wasim Riaz Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 08:36pm
<p>A picture of the bus accident on the Lahore-Islamabad motorway near Kallar Kahar on Saturday. — Photo by Wasim Riaz</p>

At least 10 people died and 25 sustained injuries in a bus accident on the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near Kallar Kahar in Punjab on Saturday, according to rescue and police officials.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Farooq Ahmed confirmed the toll to Dawn.com, adding that it could further increase.

Separately, the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) said in a statement that according to preliminary reports, the accident occurred at Kallar Kahar due to brake failure with a bus going to Lahore from Islamabad.

It added that the injured were being moved to a hospital for treatment.

The statement added that NHMP personnel were present at the site of the accident and engaged in rescue activities, monitored by DIG (Motorway) Mohammad Yusuf Malik and the sector commander, Commander Nafri.

In February, at least 14 members of a wedding party, including women and children, were killed and 64 people were injured after a bus fell into a ravine and overturned near Kallar Kahar.

The bus had hit two other cars and a truck on the opposite track. According to police, the wedding party was going back to Lahore from Islamabad when their bus had veered off the road apparently due to a tyre burst.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.

