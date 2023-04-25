Seven of a family die in bus-car collision in Okara

OKARA: Seven members of a family died, while two others were injured, on Sunday when a bus hit a car near Akhtarabad on the National Highway.

As per Rescue 1122 officials, a Lahore-bound bus coming from Burewala hit a car on the other track after crossing the median.

The accident occurred near Akhtarabad when the bus driver tried to avoid collision with a rickshaw, the officials added.

As a result, Sajid, his minor daughters -- Infaal (3) and six-month-old Eisha -- his wife Tehmina, mother Shamim Bibi and their two relatives, 10-year-old Muzammil and Naveed (37), died on the spot.

The family occupying the car was going from Lahore to Pakpattan to celebrate Eid.

Two passengers of the bus suffered injuries, the rescue officials said. Renala Saddar police have registered a case under sections 322, 337G, 427 and 279 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The police nabbed the driver, identified as Navid, and impounded the bus.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, taking notice of the incident, sought a report from the administration.

FIRE: Garments and other items worth Rs3.5 million were burnt to ashes when a fire erupted in the upper storey of a store in Rail Bazaar.

On being informed of the incident, Rescue 1122 fire-engines reached the spot and extinguished the fire that had also engulfed an adjacent shop by then.

According to rescuers, the fire erupted because of a short circuit.

Published in Dawn, April 25th, 2023