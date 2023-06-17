DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 17, 2023

Wheel rim supplier suspends production

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 17, 2023 Updated June 17, 2023 05:35am

KARACHI: Baluchistan Wheels Ltd (BWL), a main supplier of steel wheel rims to the local auto industry, announced on Friday a suspension of production activities from June 19 till the end of Eidul Azha holidays due to a drop in sales orders from the assemblers.

In a stock filing on Friday, the company said that production activities would resume immediately after the Eid holidays.

Chief Operating Officer Mohammad Irfan Ghani said in the face of current circumstances, the survival of local assemblers can only be ensured through higher localisation of parts while failing to pursue this path would put the industry at high risk.

Localisation of parts brings forth numerous advantages, including low-cost production, employment opportunities, healthy competition, quality manufacturing, and preservation of valuable foreign exchange, he said, urging the local assemblers to seriously consider reducing imports of completely knocked down kits that are readily available from local vendors and can be manufactured using domestic resources.

Mr Ghani said by encouraging local production, the assemblers can strengthen the domestic industry and alleviate the challenges faced by the auto vending sector, which is currently under significant strain.

He said producing parts locally would effectively reduce costs for all assemblers whose current localisation levels hover between 25-30pc, while higher contents of locally made parts in vehicles would also curtail parts and accessories imports besides generating more employment.

However, in an analyst briefing held in the third week of May, Topline Securities quoted Pak Suzuki management that localisation for Suzuki Swift has reached 35pc followed by Cultus 50pc, WagonR 61pc, Bolan 71pc, Ravi 68pc and Alto 61pc.

Published in Dawn, June 17th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Economic turmoil
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

LSM contraction
17 Jun, 2023

LSM contraction

THE new data on large industry output reinforces the impression that the government might have ‘pressured’ the...
Karachi’s new mayor
Updated 17 Jun, 2023

Karachi’s new mayor

Should the PPP fail to uplift the metropolis, Bilawal House will have to answer to the people.
In a nut-Shell
Updated 17 Jun, 2023

In a nut-Shell

Pakistan must do all it can to convince foreign individuals and firms who have taken a stake in its future to remain invested in the country.
Budget concerns
Updated 16 Jun, 2023

Budget concerns

The criticism wasn’t unexpected as most financial analysts had ruled out the Fund’s approval of the expansionary budget.
Skewed lens
16 Jun, 2023

Skewed lens

GENDER bias appears to be baked into the very DNA of humankind, trapped in amber by cultural norms and historical...
Fear tactics
16 Jun, 2023

Fear tactics

THE manner in which certain political commentators active on social media have been targeted in recent days is...