DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 14, 2023

Power firms to charge additional Rs15.6bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 14, 2023 Updated June 14, 2023 08:55am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday notified about Rs1.61 per unit additional fuel cost adjustment (FCA) in power tariff for ex-Wapda distribution companies (Discos) for one month to mop up about Rs15.6 billion in additional funds in the current billing month.

The “adjustment of an increase of Rs1.6075/kWh shall apply to all the consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS) and lifeline consumers”, Nepra said in a notification, adding that the adjustment shall be shown separately in the bills based on units consumed in April and reflect them in June’s bills.

The ex-Wapda Discos had proposed an additional FCA of Rs2.01 per unit to generate about Rs19.5bn more funds.

The regulator, however, calculated a positive FCA of Rs1.61 per unit with an additional revenue impact of about Rs15.63bn. It withheld the financial impact on account deviation from the economic merit order amounting to Rs3.726bn, on a provisional basis from the FCA claim till the time system operator — National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) — provides complete justification for the violation.

The regulator said the NTDC had reported system constraints for the violation but it was not in the approved format which means the withheld amount could get back to haunt the consumers in next month’s bills.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

The Dar disaster

The Dar disaster

Zahid Hussain
We have an accountant at the helm whose only credentials for the job is his being related to the powerful ruling family.

Editorial

Tedious declarations
14 Jun, 2023

Tedious declarations

MONDAY’S National Assembly session was not the civilian leadership’s finest hour. In fact, the proceedings ...
Rising rape
Updated 14 Jun, 2023

Rising rape

THE safety and value of women defines the moral compass of a nation. But depressingly, Pakistan finds itself on ...
Looking east
Updated 13 Jun, 2023

Looking east

Pakistan can import much from India and at far cheaper rates than from anywhere else in the world.
Tackling disaster
13 Jun, 2023

Tackling disaster

ACCORDING to the latest weather models, the approaching ‘extremely severe cyclonic storm’ Biparjoy is likely to...
Sindh budget
13 Jun, 2023

Sindh budget

SINDH’S budget for the financial year 2023-24 is a good combination of populist policies aimed at pleasing voters...