DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | January 14, 2023

Nepra okays up to Rs4.46 per unit hike in tariff for Karachi

Khaleeq Kiani Published January 14, 2023 Updated January 14, 2023 08:08am

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday allowed the energy ministry to increase electricity rates by about Rs3.30 per unit for Karachi-based consumers for three months to ensure a national uniform tariff and reduce government subsidy payable to K-Electric.

The increase in tariff would range between Rs1.49 and Rs4.46 per unit for various consumer categories. The increase comes a day after the regulator notified Rs7.43 per unit cut in monthly fuel cost adjustment for the current month.

The decision was taken unanimously by the four-member Nepra at the request of the Power Division following a public hearing on Dec 27.

Under the decision, the higher rates would be charged by KE to consumers in four months — January to April 2023 — on the basis of units consumed in October, November and December 2022. For the bills already issued in January, the increase will be charged with effect from the subsequent month.

The schedule of tariff (SoT) issued by the regulator showed that lifeline consumers with monthly consumption of up to 100 units would be exempted from the new charge.

The residential consumers using over 100 and up to 300 units will be charged Rs1.49 per unit and those consuming above 300 units will pay Rs3.21 per unit. The increase for all other consumer categories would go up by Rs4.46 per unit.

Nepra said it has adjusted the K-Electric tariff under the head of uniform tariff policy. Electricity users across the country are charged an equal or ‘uniform’ tariff under the rules and regulations of the federal government and Nepra.

In its petition, the Power Division had sought a Rs3.30 per unit increase in tariff under quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) for KE to ensure uniformity in tariff across the country in line with the increase notified for power distribution companies (Discos).

It said KE was providing electricity at Rs43 per unit and the government was giving Rs18 per unit subsidy which it wants to reduce through Rs3.30 per unit QTA adjustment.

The regulator had approved a Rs3.30 per unit increase under QTA for Discos for fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22 as part of subsidy reduction with a financial impact of about Rs94 billion.

Nepra said the federal government had sought the increase to make the tariff uniform across the country.

It said that “despite the proposed increase in tariff for all categories of the consumers except lifeline, the federal government would be picking up substantial amount of subsidy.”

Published in Dawn, January 14th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews

DAWN NEWS ENGLISH
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more excuses
Updated 14 Jan, 2023

No more excuses

It remains to be seen how this ‘united’ MQM attempts to regain the electoral space once claimed by the Altaf-led MQM.
Temporary relief
14 Jan, 2023

Temporary relief

THE UAE loan of $3bn — including the rollover of the existing debt of $2bn and fresh support of $1bn — and the...
Dam fund
14 Jan, 2023

Dam fund

IT appears that the controversial dam fund that was created in 2018 by the former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib...
Into the unknown
13 Jan, 2023

Into the unknown

By sending the advice to the governor for the assembly’s dissolution, Parvez Elahi has also dashed the hopes of PML-N.
Big picture
13 Jan, 2023

Big picture

THE World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 takes a grim view of what lies ahead in our collective future,...
Iran executions
13 Jan, 2023

Iran executions

THERE is little doubt that the Iranian establishment has been severely shaken by the countrywide protests that...