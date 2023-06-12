DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 12, 2023

Peshawar sees marked increase in killings, robberies

APP Published June 12, 2023 Updated June 12, 2023 10:53am

PESHAWAR: The incidents of killing and robberies increased in Peshawar during the first five months of this year compared to the corresponding period of last year, a report issued by the city police revealed here on Sunday.

The report said that 232 people had been killed in Peshawar so far this year compared to 170 people killed during the first five months of 2022.

An increase was also witnessed in the incidents of attempted murder as 360 cases were reported in five months of this year compared to 310 last year.

A total of 216 people were injured in different incidents in the city this year compared to 224 last year.

A marked increase was also witnessed in incidents of robbery in Peshawar city this year. Seventy-nine cases of rape were reported during five months of this year compared to 29 over the same period of last year.

However, there was a decrease in kidnapping cases as 22 cases were reported over the five-month period of this year compared to 36 last year.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Syed Safaran Anwar told mediapersons that increasing crime rate, including incidents of terrorism, were a challenge for the police.

He, however, said the police were using modern technology and better investigation techniques to bring down the ratio of crimes in the capital city.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2023

Violence against women
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Agriculture woes
12 Jun, 2023

Agriculture woes

THE government has proposed a raft of incentives in the FY2024 budget to boost the productivity of the agriculture...
Deadly bond
Updated 12 Jun, 2023

Deadly bond

Pakistan’s folly in not recognising how the Afghan Taliban’s ideological affinity with the TTP would play out will continue to haunt us.
Medical crimes
12 Jun, 2023

Medical crimes

AS humans fade into numbers, our white coats paint a grim image for the sick. Last week, two women were victims of a...
Struggling to pay
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Struggling to pay

Dar cannot realistically expect bilateral creditors to agree to restructure their debt without the IMF on board.
Gathering storm
Updated 11 Jun, 2023

Gathering storm

ALTHOUGH experts had earlier said that the very severe storm Biparjoy was unlikely to significantly affect Pakistan,...
US double standards
11 Jun, 2023

US double standards

IN a major blow for Julian Assange, a UK high court has denied the WikiLeaks founder permission to appeal his...