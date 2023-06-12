Peshawar sees marked increase in killings, robberies

PESHAWAR: The incidents of killing and robberies increased in Peshawar during the first five months of this year compared to the corresponding period of last year, a report issued by the city police revealed here on Sunday.

The report said that 232 people had been killed in Peshawar so far this year compared to 170 people killed during the first five months of 2022.

An increase was also witnessed in the incidents of attempted murder as 360 cases were reported in five months of this year compared to 310 last year.

A total of 216 people were injured in different incidents in the city this year compared to 224 last year.

A marked increase was also witnessed in incidents of robbery in Peshawar city this year. Seventy-nine cases of rape were reported during five months of this year compared to 29 over the same period of last year.

However, there was a decrease in kidnapping cases as 22 cases were reported over the five-month period of this year compared to 36 last year.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Syed Safaran Anwar told mediapersons that increasing crime rate, including incidents of terrorism, were a challenge for the police.

He, however, said the police were using modern technology and better investigation techniques to bring down the ratio of crimes in the capital city.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2023