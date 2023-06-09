RLNG prices reduced

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday notified a reduction in the prices of Regasified Liquified Natural Gas (RLNG) for the twin gas utility companies effective June 1, owing to a decline in international prices.

The revisions have been made under the policy guidelines of the federal government.

The prices of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) have been decreased by 5.07 per cent to $11.8 per mmBtu in transmission and 5.09pc in distribution to $12.72 mmBtu.

Likewise, the prices for Sui Southern Gas Company Ltd (SSGCL) have been cut by 5.22pc to $11.37 per mmBtu in transmission and 5.23pc to $12.94 per mmBtu in distribution.

The prices have been revised for June in comparison with the prices of May.

The overall decrease in terms of amount for SNGPL transmission is -0.6307 cents per mmBtu and distribution -0.6816 cents per mmBtu and for SSGC transmission -0.6269 cents per mmBtu and distribution -0.714 cents per mmBtu.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023