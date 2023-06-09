DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | June 09, 2023

SBP reserves dip to $3.9bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 9, 2023 Updated June 9, 2023 07:04am

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) further fell by $179 million due to external debt servicing during the week ended on June 2, announced the central bank.

The SBP reported that its foreign exchange holdings slipped to $3.912 billion after staying above $4bn since March.

The dwindling reserves have not only weakened the local currency but made it difficult for the government to timely meet its external debt-servicing obligations.

The country’s overall reserves dipped to $9.334bn while the commercial banks’ holdings remained unchanged at $5.422bn during the week under review.

Meanwhile, the SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee will meet on Monday to decide the benchmark interest rate for the next two months.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2023

Now you can follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Stuck in the past
Updated 09 Jun, 2023

Stuck in the past

Dar's enduring fixation with the exchange rate suggests that he has learned nothing from past mistakes.
Unequivocal message
09 Jun, 2023

Unequivocal message

AN unmistakably forceful message has been sent out that puts to rest any notion of a house divided. The military top...
Early closure
09 Jun, 2023

Early closure

ON the face of it, closing shops early is a sound idea. Not only would the move help save energy during the stifling...
Qureshi returns
Updated 08 Jun, 2023

Qureshi returns

Powerbrokers fail to grasp that political legitimacy is drawn from public support and can only be contested through the democratic process.
Lawyer’s killing
08 Jun, 2023

Lawyer’s killing

THE shocking murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar on a Quetta thoroughfare on Tuesday raises a number of...
Infinite jest
08 Jun, 2023

Infinite jest

IF this government’s political record were to be described as dark comedy, its economic management would be a...