Isa-led body on audio leaks told to work ‘independently’

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) has called for the audio leaks inquiry commission, headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, to work independently and present its report to the government as per the terms of reference after verifying the veracity of the clips to let the public know the truth.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court has suspended the functioning of the three-man commission until challenges to its constitution are decided.

The demand was made on Wednesday during a joint meeting of vice chairmen, chairmen, executive committee and members of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), PBC and provincial and Islamabad bar councils. The meeting, held in the office of PBC at the Supreme Court building, was chaired by PBC Vice Chairman Haroonur Rashid.

The meeting was called to discuss the confrontation between parliament and the top court on constitutional and other issues.

The meeting condemned the May 9 incidents. It resolved that trial of civilians should not be done by military courts; instead, anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) should conclude these trials within seven days.

It also resolved that political parties should initiate the process of grand dialogue to continue democratic process in the country, and said that PBC was ready to play the role of the mediator.

The meeting resolved that the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 has been duly enacted by parliament and it was the outcome of the legal fraternity’s struggle spanning two decades. Therefore, the SC should withdraw its April 13 restraining order for its implementation.

It was resolved that the Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Act, 2023, that enlarges the scope of review by giving right of appeal to the aggrieved party, was a beneficial legislation to provide a remedy to a common individual/general public and should not be suspended in any manner whatsoever.

The meeting emphasised that the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act, 2023 should be implemented practically.

It was demanded that elevation of judges in superior courts should be made based on seniority, fitness and merit.

It said that rules of JCP should be re-framed after consultation with relevant stakeholders, individually and the bar councils, otherwise old method of elevation may be adopted or the SC reconstitute JCP while giving reasonable representation to the Bar for meaningful consultation.

The meeting also demanded that vacant seats of SC should be filled by nomination from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces concerned.

The PBC also announced that an ‘All Pakistan Lawyers Convention’ would be held at Peshawar in the third week of June in connection with Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act, 2023 and other matters.

