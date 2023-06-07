DAWN.COM Logo

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill

Malik Asad Published June 7, 2023 Updated June 7, 2023 10:31am

ISLAMABAD: A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill in a ‘mutiny’ case.

ADSJ Tahir Abbas Sipra issued the non-bailable warrants against Mr Gill for his repeated absence in a case of inciting mutiny within institutions during a talks show.

Mr Gill’s counsel sought exemption from his client’s personal attendance.

The court observed that the application could not be decided in absentia.

The judge remarked that the court would not issue the arrest warrants in case Mr Gill would appear in person or his counsel obtains a stay order from the appellate court.

The judge inquired from the defence counsel about the probable date of Mr Gill’s return. The counsel was, however, clueless about it. The judge noted that the LHC had permitted Mr Gill to go abroad which had lapsed and his request to extend his stay had not been approved. The court then issued Mr Gill’s arrest warrants and set the next date of hearing for June 26.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2023

