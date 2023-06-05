DAWN.COM Logo

Trade with Turkiye can exceed $5bn, says PM

APP Published June 5, 2023 Updated June 5, 2023 09:52am

ISLAMABAD: Trade between Pakistan and Turkiye has the potential to reach $5 billion annually in the next three years, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted on Sunday, as he returned home after completing his two-day tour of Ankara.

The prime minister said that in his meetings with heads of leading Turkish business groups, he highlighted the need for investment and trade in the agriculture, energy, information technology and construction sectors.

“Exciting opportunities have emerged for bilateral collaboration, especially after the historic Trade-in-Goods Agreement became operational on May 31,” he said.

“Was glad to find the discernible interest of the Turkish business community in building on the existing partnerships & establishing new ventures,” the PM wrote.

President Erdogan speaks of sweetness and delicacy of Pakistani mangoes

During his stay in Ankara, the prime minister met a number of world leaders and discussed avenues of cooperation in various fields.

The prime minister conveyed felicitations on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan to President Erdogan on his re-election as president on May 28.

“The Pakistan-Turkiye relationship is deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters.

“Frequent leadership-level excha­nges are a defining feature of the eternal bonds of friendship between the two countries,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

During their interaction after the inauguration of Turkish president, Mr Shehbaz and Mr Erdogan exchanged pleasantries. The president’s wife, Emine Erdogan, was also present. They appreciated the quality of Pakistani mangoes.

“He (Shehbaz Sharif) informed President Erdogan and Emine Erdogan about the gift of Pakistani mangoes, bringing smiles to their faces,” the PM’s media wing said.

“President Erdogan reciprocated by saying that he was aware of the sweetness and delicacy of Pakistani mangoes.”

Published in Dawn, June 5th, 2023

